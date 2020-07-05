Steck, Ellen

(nee' Boyce), 82, of St. Louis, MO passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. Ellen is survived by her husband of 61 years, Jim Steck; 2 sons: Jim Steck, Jr. (Shelly) of Normal, IL; and David Steck (Kaye) of Ballwin, MO; and one daughter: Mary Ellen Jablonski (Mike) of New Braunfels, TX. Ellen was preceded in death by her daughter, Cathy Steck Baird of Columbia, MO and her mother, Julia Stout of Cross Plains, WI. Ellen had 15 grandchildren and 6 great- grandchildren. Ellen will be remembered by many for her beautiful solos of Ave Maria during midnight Mass at St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church. We encourage those to share memories for the family by visiting this website: www.castleridgemortuary.com/guestbook/ellen-steck. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital .