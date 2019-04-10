Alford, Ellen Virginia Gin Age 96, passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday April 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl G. Alford; loving mother of Sharon (Marty) and Donna (Frank); grandmother of Maret, Monique, Seth, and Zachary; greatgrandmother of Macy, Lauren, Graham, Sidney, Hayden and Aubrey. Gin, as she liked to be called, was always upbeat and always had a joke to tell. She was an accomplished artist, winning her share of ribbons at local art shows. Her loss of eyesight precluded her from continuing to paint. She was always kind and caring, and loved her family. At the same time she could be stubborn and combative which probably explains her longevity. Gone, but not forgotten, and truly missed. Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, April 12, 9 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary