Gaines, Ellen Y. May 15, 1930 to March 31, 2019. Service Fri., 4/26, 11:30 a.m., Mount Hope Cemetery in Lemay. Memorial Sun., 4/28, 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Dierbergs in Des Peres on the Mezz. Survived by daughter Janet Tucker. Predeceased by son Tim Younglove (survived by D.I.L. Linda Younglove) and grandchildren Shanon Younglove and Shawn Younglove. Was loved by many.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019