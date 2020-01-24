Gellman, Dr. Elliot Field

January 13, 1936 - January 22, 2020. Beloved husband of 59 years of the late Joann Miriam Gellman; adored father and father-in-law of Flora (Joseph) Dulle, Allison (Duke) Creighton, Jennifer (Henry) Grasser, Rosanne (Hal) Tolin, and the late Kerry (Mitzi) Gellman; dear grandfather of Samantha, Abygail, Joseph and James Dulle, Rachel Dickens, Chloe and Aimee Creighton, Madeline, Max and Jacob Grasser, Josie, Jack, Danny and AJ Tolin, Karrie and Annie Gellman and great-grandfather of Iris Jane Gellman; beloved son of the late Jerry and Frances Gellman; brother of Claudia (Bob) Horn and Toby (Colman) Kraus; our dear uncle, cousin, friend, colleague and mentor.

Dr. Gellman, a pediatrician with a specialty in hematology and oncology, was in practice in St. Louis for nearly 40 years and was the medical director of Wings, St. Louis Children's Hospital's hospice program. He was on the teaching staff of Washington University School of Medicine and researched sickle cell disease and asthma at Children's Hospital. Dr. Gellman had an encyclopedic knowledge of American history, particularly the Civil War, as well as World War II and the Holocaust.

The family wishes to express deep gratitude to the devoted caregivers at Sunrise Senior Living in Richmond Heights and the staff and volunteers of BJC Hospice.

Services: Graveside service Sunday, January 26, 11 a.m. at United Hebrew Cemetery, 7855 Canton Avenue. Shiva will be observed on Sunday, January 26 from 3-8 p.m. and on Monday, January 27 from 5-8 p.m. at the home of Jennifer Grasser, 17 Hillvale Drive in Clayton. Memorial contributions preferred to St. Louis Children's Hospital, Friends of Wings, or the St. Louis Holocaust Museum and Learning Center. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

