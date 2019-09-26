Glassman, Elliot Glenn

September 24, 2019. Beloved son of Harry and the late Lillian Glassman; beloved partner and companion of Wendy Ginsberg; dear father and father-in-law of Matthew Glassman (Melissa) and Natalie Kalmar (Mitchell); dear grandfather of 8; dear brother and brother-in-law Lorisa DeLorenzo (Robert); our dear cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation Friday, September 27th, 10:00 a.m. at the New Mt. Sinai Mausoleum, 8430 Gravois, followed by funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions of your choice preferred. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE