Brusca, Elliot Joseph

At the age of 30 on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Beloved son of Stephanie E. Ryan and the late Philip A. Brusca; loving step-son of Hans J. Giersberg; dear brother of Geoffrey P. Brusca (Megan); loving uncle, nephew, cousin and friend of many.

Elliot was a loyal fan of the Rams football team. He was a pure soul, who loved little children, always giving of himself in service to others.

Services: A Funeral Service will be held at LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation St. Louis. The family will receive friends at Lupton Chapel on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may submit condolences online at www.luptonchapel.com

A SERVICE

OF

LUPTON CHAPEL