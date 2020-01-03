Elliott Alper

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elliott Alper.
Service Information
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO
63132
(314)-361-0622
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Congregation B'nai Amoona
324 S. Mason Road
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Congregation B'nai Amoona
324 S. Mason Road
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Alper, Elliott

January 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Peggy Alper; dear father and father-in-law of Risa Alper (Joan Ettman), Keith Alper (the late Nancy Hoffman) and Brian Alper; dear grandfather of Max and Zoe Alper; dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Irv Alper (the late Selma) and the late David Alper (Shirley); our dear brother-in law, uncle, cousin and friend. The family wishes to acknowledge Tony Felton for the long-time loving care provided to Elliott.

Services: Visitation Friday, January 3rd 12:30 p.m. at Congregation B'nai Amoona, 324 S. Mason Road, followed by funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Interment at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery-White Road. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
St Louis, MO   (314) 361-0622
funeral home direction icon