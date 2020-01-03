Alper, Elliott

January 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Peggy Alper; dear father and father-in-law of Risa Alper (Joan Ettman), Keith Alper (the late Nancy Hoffman) and Brian Alper; dear grandfather of Max and Zoe Alper; dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Irv Alper (the late Selma) and the late David Alper (Shirley); our dear brother-in law, uncle, cousin and friend. The family wishes to acknowledge Tony Felton for the long-time loving care provided to Elliott.

Services: Visitation Friday, January 3rd 12:30 p.m. at Congregation B'nai Amoona, 324 S. Mason Road, followed by funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Interment at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery-White Road. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE