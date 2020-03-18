Goeckeler, Elliott C.

Mon., March 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Joan Goeckeler (nee Ellerman); loving father and father-in-law of Heide (Edward) Douglas and Eric (Ann) Goeckeler; dear brother of the late Vernon Goeckeler, Gloria Dauten, Bernice Oehler and Suzanne Schmitt; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Elliott retired from McDonnell Douglas Corp., was a member of the Moolah Shriners and was an avid reader and clockmaker.

Services: Funeral at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Sat., March 21 at 10 a.m. Interment St. Paul Churchyard. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday.

