Elma Leonora Peifer

Elma Leonora Peifer Obituary
Peifer, Elma Lenora Elma L. Peifer passed away on July 11, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born in Flora, MS on August 26, 1930. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Johnie F. Peifer; parents Leo and Elma Webster; brothers Warren, Richard and Ernest Webster; and granddaughter Meagan Peifer. She is survived by sons Thomas, William (Jan), John (Susan), and Jeffrey (Megan) Peifer, as well as her sister Virginia Rackwitz and brothers Robert and Wayne Webster. She was the cherished grandma of six grandchildren: Colleen (Kevin) Pratt, Aaron, Bill (Bonnie), Melissa, Lauren and Emma Peifer and six great-grandchildren; Drew and Alex Peifer, Devon Roberts, Kevin, Trinity and Ronnie Pratt. Elma was also a loving sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, neighbor and friend. The Peifer family would like to thank the SSM/deGreeff Hospice staff for the loving care they provided Elma and outstanding support given to them while she battled dementia. Special thanks to Stephanie and Brittany whom they could not have endured the past 10 months without. Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wed. July 17, 10:00 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please considering making a donation in Elma's memory to the St. Anthony's Charitable Foundation, 10010 Kennerly Rd., Saint Louis, MO 63128. www.sacf-giving.org. Visitation Tues., 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 14, 2019
