|
|
Priddy, Elmer A. of Crestwood, MO, form- erly of Nitro, West Vir- ginia, passed peacefully on May 22, 2019 at the age of 92. Elmer was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 71 years, June Null Priddy, and their precious son Mark; devoted father of Penny (Mark) Rudolph, Mary (Calvin) Snodgrass, and Sandy Oberkirsch. Elmer was a cherished grandfather to Rebecca Snodgrass (Mike) French, Kristen Rudolph (Brian) Penkrot, Jeffrey (Amanda) Snodgrass, Emily Snodgrass (Alex) Reinhardt, and April and Jack Oberkirsch; and dear great-grandfather of seven. Elmer enjoyed a distinguished 44-year career in accounting with Monsanto. He and June were members of Southminster Presbyterian Church, Crestwood, for 52 years. For the past nine months he had lived with his daughter Penny, son-in-law Mark, and his dog Bella, in O'Fallon. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Saturday, May 25 from 8 a.m. until funeral service time at 8:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Any desired memorial contributions should be made to the .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 24, 2019