Boll, Elmer "Moe"

92, passed away peacefully on Feb 21 in Breese, IL attended by his loving wife. He is survived by his wife, Diana (nee Blaine) and his son, Daniel (Rose), three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer R. and Frieda (nee Dupske), his sister, Dolly Tucker, and his son, Tom.

Elmer was a navy veteran of WWII and the atomic bomb testing at Bikini Atoll. He retired in 1989 after 46 years at the St Louis Post Dispatch. He spent most of the remainder of his life with his wife at his beloved farm in Kinmumdy, IL where he honed his skill as a woodcarver.

A private Mass will be held in his memory. Friends may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com.