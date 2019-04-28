|
|
Bumb, Elmer C. age 90, passed away, Friday, April 26, 2019. Retired Production Control Manager for Chrysler and U.S. Army Reserve Veteran. Elmer was the beloved husband of Jane C. Bumb (nee Hamel); dear father of Jeff (Tracie) Bumb and Suzy (Chris) Stolle; loving grandfather of Samantha Stolle, Meghan (Joe) Burk and Austin Bumb; greatgrandfather of Lennox Stolle; uncle of Becky Adams; and brother of the late Carolyn Greenfield. Services: Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, May 3, from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019