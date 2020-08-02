Borgmeyer, Elmer F. Jr.

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wed., July 29, 2020. Beloved husband of 54 years to Dorothy Borgmeyer (nee Hellman); dear father of Christopher (Christina Fuhrmann), David (Jennifer Popiel), and John (Amy); dear son of the late Elmer F. Borgmeyer, Sr. and the late Helen M. Borgmeyer (nee Linnebur), dear grandfather of David James, Katherine, Molly, and Lucy, dear brother of the late David J. Borgmeyer, dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

A native of St. Charles, MO and graduate of Chaminade College Prep and Saint Louis University. US Air Force Captain with fourteen years of service, he served in the Korean War. Long and successful career in investment banking. Parishioner at Mary, Queen of Peace parish, member of the Knights of Columbus, Serra Club, and longtime volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America. He dearly loved his family, was a faithful, generous, kind, and warm man.

Services: A private funeral will be held with a memorial Mass to follow at a future date. Masses preferred.

