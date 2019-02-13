Elmer G. "Whitey" Behrman

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "With deepest sympathy, may the power of prayer ease your..."

Behrman, Elmer G. Whitey Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, February 11, 2019. Loving husband of the late LaVonne E. Behrman (nee Poulos); loving grandfather of Rachel and Robert Butza, Jr.; loving great-grandfather of Kaelynn Butza; loving father of Robert L. Butza; Loving uncle of Lela (Robert) Sandmel; dear brother, uncle and valued friend. Elmer was a Veteran of the United State's Army, who proudly served his country during WWll. Elmer was a devoted Union Teamster as well as a committed member of VFW Post #3944. Services: Funeral from HUTCHENS Mortuary 675 Graham Rd., Florissant, Friday, February 15, 9:45 a.m., to St. Norbert Church for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. VISITATION THURSDAY 3-8 P.M., FEBRUARY 14. Online guestbook at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com

logo
Funeral Home
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 831-3100
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.