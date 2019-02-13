Behrman, Elmer G. Whitey Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, February 11, 2019. Loving husband of the late LaVonne E. Behrman (nee Poulos); loving grandfather of Rachel and Robert Butza, Jr.; loving great-grandfather of Kaelynn Butza; loving father of Robert L. Butza; Loving uncle of Lela (Robert) Sandmel; dear brother, uncle and valued friend. Elmer was a Veteran of the United State's Army, who proudly served his country during WWll. Elmer was a devoted Union Teamster as well as a committed member of VFW Post #3944. Services: Funeral from HUTCHENS Mortuary 675 Graham Rd., Florissant, Friday, February 15, 9:45 a.m., to St. Norbert Church for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. VISITATION THURSDAY 3-8 P.M., FEBRUARY 14. Online guestbook at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2019