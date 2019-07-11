St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Ann Church
Normandy, MO
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St Ann Church
Normandy, MO
Burial
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:15 AM
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Elmer Joseph Schenk Obituary
Schenk, Elmer Joseph Jr. 91, of Town and Country, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, passed away on July 8th, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was preceded death by his wife, Carla H. Schenk and parents, Elmer and Mamie. Beloved father of Mary Beth (Jim), Cheryl, Judy (Woody), Peggy (Dave), Steve (Beth), John (Lisa), Mary Jo (Jack) and Sue (Mike). Dear grandfather of Matt, Maggie, Maddie, Andrew, Carla, Chris, Michael, Mo, David, Abby, Stephanie, Crystal, John, Joey, Julia, Jacob, Jessie, Kathleen and Zachary. Loving great-grandpa of Warner, Manning, Adalyn, Joey, Dallas, Damien, Jack, Jane, Anderson, Porter, Collin, Harrison, Owen, Conner, Max, Lucy, Kaia, Kayden, Carly, Makensie, McKayla, Leah, Vinnie, Lacey and baby Schenk. Dearest brother of Suzanne, Tony, Chris and Terry, preceded in death by sisters, Darlene, Joan, Shirley, and Virginia. Elmer was a teamster and a proud veteran. Services: Visitation at St Ann Church in Normandy on Friday, July 12, from 10-11:00 a.m. with Mass following. Burial will be Monday, July 15th, 9:15 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the Humane Society or Flags for Heroes, Troop 724- Joe Vaughn. Elmer's faithful companion, Brownie, was recently lost and was surely waiting for him over the rainbow bridge. A service of Kutis Affton Chapel
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 11, 2019
