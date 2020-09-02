Williams, Elmer Thomas Jr.

baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Beloved husband for 60 years of the late Geraldine (Jerry) Williams. Loving father of Rita (Floyd) Allyn, Joan (Steve) Scoville, Doug (Sharon) Williams, Ted (Leslie) Williams; dear grandfather of Jill Boyle, Ben (Katrina), Charlie (Josey), and the late Jaime Scoville, Jessie, Sam, and Erin Williams; great grandfather of Jonah, Stella, Holden, Harvey, and Mira Scoville.

Elmer worked at McGraw Hill Distribution Center in Manchester for 25 years, and was the volunteer Director of the St. Wenceslaus Food Pantry.

Services: Funeral Mass at Holy Infant Catholic Church, 627 Dennison Dr., Ballwin, MO 63021, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 9:30 am. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Wenceslaus Food Pantry in care of Holy Infant Catholic Church. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guest book at Schrader.com.