Tucker, Elmer Al of St. Louis, MO, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thurs., May 16, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Marilyn Tucker (nee Clerc); dearest brother-in-law of Joan (Wayne) Wilhelm, Ollie (Mimi) Clerc and the late LaVerne (survived by Ron) Bock. Our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and dear friend. Services: Funeral from Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, MO on Mon., May 20 at 9:15 a.m., then to St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sun., May 19 from 4 to 8 p.m. Condolences may be offered at www.hoffmeistersouthcounty.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 19, 2019