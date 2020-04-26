Kuntz, Elmer William April 20, 2020. Lovin husband and father, survived by devoted wife of 71 years, Betty (nee Halbert); three children: Steven (Lynne) Kuntz, Peggy (Thomas) Datillo, Sally (Michael) Gagan; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. Retired member of Local #3 Elevator Constructors. Services were held in private at Valhalla Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society www.valhallafunerals.net
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.