Carter, Elsa Dorothea passed away peacefully on Feb. 23, 2019, in St. Louis at age 98. She is survived by her sons Robert Carter (Sharon) and Kevin Carter (Kathi); five grandchildren: Jeremy, Ryan and Kelli Carter, Justin Carter (VaLynda) and Erin Carter Boyle (Austin) and two great-grandchildren, Melvin and Leland Carter Boyle. Our dear aunt, great aunt, sister-in-law, cousin and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Elizabeth Lutz, sister Mildred Berg, and former husband Ray Carter. The family is most grateful to the nurses and staff at Aperion Care Hidden Lake for their care over the years. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Louis appreciated. Services: Visitation at Thursday, March 7th, 4-8 p.m. HUTCHENS Mortuary, 675 Graham Road, Florissant. Funeral service is Friday, March 8th, 10 a.m. at John Knox Church, 13200 New Halls Ferry, Florissant, MO 63033. Elsa will then be escorted by the Patriot Honor Guard to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery where she will receive Military Honors. For further information please see www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019