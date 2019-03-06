Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsa Dorothea Carter. View Sign

Carter, Elsa Dorothea passed away peacefully on Feb. 23, 2019, in St. Louis at age 98. She is survived by her sons Robert Carter (Sharon) and Kevin Carter (Kathi); five grandchildren: Jeremy, Ryan and Kelli Carter, Justin Carter (VaLynda) and Erin Carter Boyle (Austin) and two great-grandchildren, Melvin and Leland Carter Boyle. Our dear aunt, great aunt, sister-in-law, cousin and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Elizabeth Lutz, sister Mildred Berg, and former husband Ray Carter. The family is most grateful to the nurses and staff at Aperion Care Hidden Lake for their care over the years. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Louis appreciated. Services: Visitation at Thursday, March 7th, 4-8 p.m. HUTCHENS Mortuary, 675 Graham Road, Florissant. Funeral service is Friday, March 8th, 10 a.m. at John Knox Church, 13200 New Halls Ferry, Florissant, MO 63033. Elsa will then be escorted by the Patriot Honor Guard to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery where she will receive Military Honors. For further information please see





Carter, Elsa Dorothea passed away peacefully on Feb. 23, 2019, in St. Louis at age 98. She is survived by her sons Robert Carter (Sharon) and Kevin Carter (Kathi); five grandchildren: Jeremy, Ryan and Kelli Carter, Justin Carter (VaLynda) and Erin Carter Boyle (Austin) and two great-grandchildren, Melvin and Leland Carter Boyle. Our dear aunt, great aunt, sister-in-law, cousin and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Elizabeth Lutz, sister Mildred Berg, and former husband Ray Carter. The family is most grateful to the nurses and staff at Aperion Care Hidden Lake for their care over the years. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Louis appreciated. Services: Visitation at Thursday, March 7th, 4-8 p.m. HUTCHENS Mortuary, 675 Graham Road, Florissant. Funeral service is Friday, March 8th, 10 a.m. at John Knox Church, 13200 New Halls Ferry, Florissant, MO 63033. Elsa will then be escorted by the Patriot Honor Guard to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery where she will receive Military Honors. For further information please see www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com Funeral Home Hutchens Mortuary

675 Graham Road

Florissant , MO 63031

(314) 831-3100 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.