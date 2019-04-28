Golden, Elsa Lorene 89, of Florissant passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at her residence. She was born January 27, 1930 in St. Louis, a daughter of Fern and Ella Musy. She married Edgar Hayes. She later married Edward Golden, he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by one sister, one brother, one daughter, Debbie, and two grandsons. Surviving are her children, Dan Hayes, Dennis Hayes, Brian (Teresa) Golden, Theresa (Velko) Kostanjsek, Shawn (Jen) Golden, and Gina (Kevin) Meyer; 11 grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. Services: A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Mt Lebanon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday evening at Alexander-White-Mullen Funeral Home in St. Ann. Memorials may be made to the . www.alexanderstlouis.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019