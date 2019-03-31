Zeller, Else Marie (nee Treiber) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Willi Hermann Zeller; cherished mother of Angelica ZellerMichaelson (Andreas Goetz; the late Paul Michaelson); loving grandmother of Gabriella and Isaac Michaelson; dear sister of the late Dorle Lehner and Ernst Treiber; sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Else was born in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany. She emigrated to the United States as a young woman seeking the American Dream, living firstly in New York, NY and later settling in Michigan with her husband Willi, whom she married in 1959. They welcomed their only daughter in 1967. Else was a joyful light in the lives of many, and will be dearly missed. Services: Visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 31st, at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St., St. Louis, MO. Funeral Mass Monday, April 1st at 10 a.m. at St. Roch Catholic Church, 6052 Waterman Blvd., St. Louis, MO. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Niles, MI. If desired, in lieu of flowers, do nations in Else's name may be made either to her grandchildren's college fund care of Edward Jones or to St. Roch Parish & School.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019