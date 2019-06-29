Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie Flint Meyers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Meyers, Elsie Flint Elsie Ellen Flint Meyers lived a long, rich, and adventurous life. She was born on a farm in northern Indiana and was raised to be a farmers wife. That was absolutely not the life she dreamed of, and somehow through sheer determination, she worked her way through Indiana University and attended Indiana University of Medicine graduating with honors. She became an anesthesiologist and joined the faculty of Washington University where she was the third female to attain the rank of Full Professor. Her ground-breaking research changed the way that anesthesia is practiced currently. She met her beloved (late) husband Robert W Meyers MD of Erie Pennsylvania, when, as an intern at the University of Pennsylvania when she was touched by his kindness towards a fragile patient. They were happily married for 62 years until his death in 2014. She was always perfect in his eyes, and together they parented three daughters and grand-parented five grandchildren.Elsie and Bob traveled widely. They did adventurous backpacking hikes in the Swiss Alps and New Zealand well into their 70's. Elsie was a wonderful and devoted friend, neighbor and mentor. After Elsie finally retired she and her mother Birdina Flint made children's quilts by hand for the cancer patients at the Riley Day Hospital in Indiana. She and her mother donated many hundreds of quilts for the pediatric patients to keep them warm during their cancer treatments. After her mother died, Elsie kept up the effort and sewed and donated hundreds more colorful and original handmade quilts until 2018. Elsie was an original. Intelligent, creative, perceptive, intuitive person and a genuine scholar. She had a great sense of humor and was full of the Dickens as her friends would say. She had a keen aesthetic sense and her artistry was expressed in her quilting and her piano playing. She brought joy, laughter, empathy and a sense of mischievousness to her interactions and was cherished by her friends, her family and patients. Elsie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Linda Meyers Ginzer PhD and James Ginzer of Dublin Ohio, her daughter Deborah Meyers MD and her partner Michael K Brady of Carmel Valley California, and by her daughter Cindy Meyers of Creve Coeur Missouri. She will me missed beyond words by her grand-children David Ginzer, Catherine Ginzer Balistreri, Jonathan Hancock, Daniel Hancock, and Calvin Mills. Services: Services will be held privately at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery at a date to be scheduled in the fall. Donations in honor of Elsie's life could be made in lieu of flowers to : Indiana University School of Medicine c/o Indiana University Foundation PO Box 7072, Indianapolis IN 46207

