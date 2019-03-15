Elva M. Schubert

Schubert, Elva M. (nee Ruesler) asleep in Jesus on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John A. Schubert; loving mother of Larry (Lauren) Schubert, Judy (the late Gene) Ross, Charlie (Sally) Schubert, Glenn (Betsy) Schubert, Mary (Pete) Kuntz, Kathy Daniels and the late John Schubert, Jr.; our dear Grandma and Great-Grandma Sugar; dearest sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral on Saturday, March 16, 10 a.m. at STYGAR FLORISSANT CHAPEL, 13980 New Halls Ferry Rd., with visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Laurel Hill Cemetery. VISITATION FRIDAY, 3-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Concordia University Chicago/John A. Schubert Jr. Memorial Scholarship fund or Salem Lutheran Church (Black Jack, MO) appreciated. Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2019
