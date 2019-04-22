Fulford, Emery D. 83, of Waterloo, Illinois, died April 19, 2019, in St. Louis, MO. He was born May 29, 1935, in Russellville, AR. He is survived by nieces and nephews Linda Bilzing, Victoria (Jim) Eugea, Michael Bilzing, and Charles (Jean) Fulford; sisterin-law Barbara Fulford; great-nieces and nephews; great-greatnieces and nephews; and cousins. Services: Visitation will be held from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. Monday, April 22, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home, and then again 12 Noon until time of service Tuesday at Quernheim Funeral Home. Funeral will be at 1 P.M. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, IL, Rev. Dr. Stephen Krenz officiating. Interment at Valhalla Cemetery in Belleville, IL.
Quernheim Funeral Home
800 South Market Street
Waterloo, IL 62298
(618) 939-6121
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2019