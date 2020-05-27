Hoehne, Emil E. "Bud" Jr. July 1, 1928 to May 21, 2020. At age 91, went to Heaven for eternal life with his Lord & Savior. Married to Ruby C. (Niewald) Hoehne who preceded him in death but now Together Forever. Survived by sons Gary (Sandy) Hoehne & Mark (Wanda) Hoehne & grandchildren Andrew, Lauren & Kaitlyn. Guided by God to an exciting Teaching Ministry at Concordia & CCLS lasting 35 years. Services: Visit 5/28/20 from 4-8pm & 5/29/20 from 11am-noon with funeral at noon at Chapel Hill Mortuary, 10301 Big Bend Rd, Kirkwood MO, stlfuneral.com.Face masks/coverings & social distancing required.Memorials to Concordia Lutheran Church, Kirkwood MO, ckhome.org
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 27, 2020.