Philipak, Emil G.

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, born in St. Louis on July 11, 1931 and passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved father of Cheryl Philipak, Connie (Joe) Grimes and the late Steven Philipak; loving grandfather of Brad (Claire) Grimes, Ted (Caitlin) Grimes and Matthew (Lauryn) Grimes; special great-grandfather of Lily, Brody and Aspyn Grimes.

Emil was a retired St. Louis City Police Officer, a member of the St. Louis City Police Officer's Association, retired from Boeing, honorably discharged from the United States Navy and was very active at St. Gabriel Catholic Church.

Services: Visitation Friday, January 24th from 9:00 a.m. until time of Service at 10:00 a.m. at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, 6303 Nottingham Ave., St. Louis, MO 63109. In lieu of flowers, donations in Emil's name may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 1415 Elbridge Payne Rd., #150; Chesterfield, MO 63017.

