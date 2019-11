Groberg, Emil

Passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Groberg and the late Lois Ann Groberg. Dear father of John and Michael Sweeney.

Services: Visitation will be Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Alexander White-Mullen Funeral Home, 11101 St. Charles Rock Rd., from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Graveside services to follow at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at

