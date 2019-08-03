Emil J. Lauko

Obituary
Lauko, Emil J. 84, of Swansea, IL, born Feb 7, 1935 in East St. Louis, IL died Wed, July 31, 2019. Emil is survived by children, Linda (Randy) Silch, Emil Joseph (Karen) Lauko, Michael Lauko, Marsha Lauko (fiance, Kevin Schnoeker) and Stephen (Christina) Lauko; grandchildren, Shawn and Eric Silch, Neil, Rachel and Tyler Lauko, Alex and Emilie Lauko; great-granddaughter, Bailey Lauko; brothers, Paul Jr., and Jerry; and sister-in-law, Edna Lauko. Condolences may be left at www.kasslyfuneral.com Services: Visitation Sun., Aug. 4, 2019, 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL. Mass Mon, Aug 5, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 3, 2019
