Kamp, Emil William Emil Holtenriter Kamp Born: Oct 17, 1921. Son of the late Emil Holtenreiter Sr., Gertrude and George Kamp. Devoted and loving husband to the late Mildred (Pat) Kamp. Loving and devoted father and later caretaker for the last 17 years of his son, the late Larry Kamp's life. Cherished grandfather to Donna Kamp Atwell, Marlena Kamp and Brian Kamp. Dear father-in-law to Bonnie Newton Bachmann. Dear Uncle Buzz to Joanne Weidmeier, Steve Geschke, James Geschke, Ronald Wolpers and Debby Whitcomb. Veteran of WWII, Sergeant Army Air Force 1943 to 1945 . Graduate, in accounting, St. Louis University 1955. Sole owner and operator of Kamp - Pat Advertising Products from 1960 - 2014.





