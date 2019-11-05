Joern, Emily Louise

On July 25, 1989 the universe was blessed with the birth of Emily Louise Joern. On October 13, 2019 she left a gaping hole in our hearts and souls when she left this world. Emily is survived by her parents, Lester (Jay) Joern and Donna Nickum, her sister, Sara and her baby dog, Kali Ma. She left behind many loving uncles, aunts, cousins, friends, and her boyfriend, Louis Ammons. Emily grew up in St. Louis and lived her last years in Denver. She has a degree in art history from the University of Colorado and was contemplating her master's degree in curatorial studies. She was a force of nature and a delight to be near. She had a passionate heart and a fierce soul. Emily's spirit burned intensely bright, and will continue to shine on in the hearts and souls of those she left behind.

Donations in Emily's memory can be made to one of her favorite animal sanctuaries, the Black Jaguar-White Tiger Foundation. https://www.blackjaguarwhitetiger.org/donate/

Services: A celebration of Emily's life will be held on November 9th from 5:00pm-8:00pm at the Piper Palm House in Tower Grove Park, 4256 Magnolia Avenue, St. Louis, 63118