Crittendon, Emma Margie (nee Gwinn) Entered into Rest on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ed Crittendon; loving mother of Sheila (Dale) Chipman, Diana Crittendon and Gerald Crittendon and the late Shirley Lucz; cherished granny of Brian and Ryssa; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend to many. Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Friday, February 8, 10 a.m. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2019