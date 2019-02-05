Home

Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Kutis South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Rd.
Emma "Margie" Crittendon Obituary
Crittendon, Emma Margie (nee Gwinn) Entered into Rest on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ed Crittendon; loving mother of Sheila (Dale) Chipman, Diana Crittendon and Gerald Crittendon and the late Shirley Lucz; cherished granny of Brian and Ryssa; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend to many. Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Friday, February 8, 10 a.m. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2019
