Earles, Emma Lou 82, of St. Louis, MO passed away Saturday June 8, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of Emma Lucile and Homer Leland Earles. Emma Lou was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Rex Earles and sisters Ruth Wise, Frieda Ginoplos and Annabelle Earles. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Emma Lou attended Southside Seventh Day Adventist Church for many years where she taught Sabbath School. She was an Elementary School Teacher for the St. Louis Public School System for nearly 40 years . Services: Visitation Friday (6/14) 12:00pm-2:00 pm at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Homes-South County (4830 Lemay Ferry Rd.) Funeral service at 2:00pm Friday. Interment Saturday (6/15) 1:00pm at Roselawn Memorial Park, Terre Haute, IN.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 12, 2019