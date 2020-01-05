Kafalenos, Dr. Emma M.

80, of St. Louis, MO, died at her home on Sunday, December 29, 2019.

She was born on April 28, 1939, in Montgomery City, MO, to George Mellard and Grace Brandt Mellard.

As an undergraduate student, she studied piano at William Woods University. She transferred to Washington University in St. Louis, where she went on to receive her Ph.D. in Comparative Literature. She was a beloved teacher at Washington University for decades -- teaching Narrative Theory and Comparative Arts.

Dr. Kafalenos was the author of the book Narrative Causalities, as well as dozens of published articles in various journals. She was active in multiple academic organizations and was notably a former president of the International Society for the Study of Narrative.

She enjoyed traveling the world for academic conferences, reading, art, wine, and her beloved cat.

Dr. Kafalenos is survived by two sons, Paul Kafalenos of Ladue, MO, and Robert Kafalenos of Arlington, Virginia.

Dr. Kafalenos was cremated. There will be a memorial celebrating her life later in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Animal House Cat Rescue and Adoption Center in St. Louis would be appreciated.

Schlanker Funeral Home of Montgomery City, MO, was in charge of the arrangements.

