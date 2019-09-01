St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church Parish Center
401 S. Lindbergh Blvd
St. Louis, MO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church Parish Center
401 S. Lindbergh Blvd
St. Louis, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Einig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Rita Einig


1916 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma Rita Einig Obituary

Einig, Emma Rita

(nee Bernhard), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at age 103. Preceded in death by her husband of 71 years Francis W. Einig, son Francis (Chris Survived) Einig, Jr., and great-grandson Jack Pimmel. She is survived by her six children, Mary Rita (Alain Androuais) Einig, Larry (Stephanie) Einig, Genie (Ron) Pimmel, Christine (Jim) Dohr, Margo (John) Lubus, and Gerard "Bo" (Kathi) Einig. Her eighteen grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren.

Services: Visitation from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Wed., Sept. 4 at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church Parish Center, 401 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63131. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Louis Children's Hospital for Pediatric Cancer Research or . www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now