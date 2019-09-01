|
|
Einig, Emma Rita
(nee Bernhard), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at age 103. Preceded in death by her husband of 71 years Francis W. Einig, son Francis (Chris Survived) Einig, Jr., and great-grandson Jack Pimmel. She is survived by her six children, Mary Rita (Alain Androuais) Einig, Larry (Stephanie) Einig, Genie (Ron) Pimmel, Christine (Jim) Dohr, Margo (John) Lubus, and Gerard "Bo" (Kathi) Einig. Her eighteen grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren.
Services: Visitation from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Wed., Sept. 4 at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church Parish Center, 401 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63131. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Louis Children's Hospital for Pediatric Cancer Research or . www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019