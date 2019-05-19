St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Schwartz, Eric C. passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. Beloved son of Doris (nee Jannusch) and the late James C. Schwartz; brother of Phyllis (John W.) Reed; uncle of Robert, Randi and Trace Reed; cousin of Pam (David) and Christopher Niermann, Betty Siems, David Siems, Sharon Grace, Sandy Duck, Tom and Julie Schwartz, Becky Fette, Barbara Turdell, Barry and Bill Schwartz; nephew of Herb Schwartz. Graduate of Affton High School, attended St. Louis University and Blackburn College. Was an accomplished violinist and enjoyed guitar. Services: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Wednesday, May 22 at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Lucas UCC Church Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2019
