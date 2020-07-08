Jakubeck, Eric J.

on July 4, 2020. Loving husband of Sharon Jakubeck (nee Klepper); loving father of Nick and Neil Jakubeck; loving son of Chuck and Connie Jakubeck; dear brother of Tammy (Karl) Maus and Michelle "Shelly" (Tom) Sieckhaus; our dear brother-in-law,

son-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: A memorial visitation will be held at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, on Sat., July 11 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Cancer Society.