Eric J. Jakubeck
Jakubeck, Eric J.

on July 4, 2020. Loving husband of Sharon Jakubeck (nee Klepper); loving father of Nick and Neil Jakubeck; loving son of Chuck and Connie Jakubeck; dear brother of Tammy (Karl) Maus and Michelle "Shelly" (Tom) Sieckhaus; our dear brother-in-law,

son-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: A memorial visitation will be held at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, on Sat., July 11 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Cancer Society.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
