Wierschem, Eric J.
Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Dear husband of Denise Wierschem (nee Lamm); loving dad of Lauren (Jamieson) Wishman; dear PaPa Eric of Devin and Nathan; dear brother of Kurt (Arlene) Wierschem; brother-in-law of Jerry (Penny) Lamm; uncle, cousin and friend.
Recently retired from Pipefitters Local 562.
Services: Private visitation and service at KUTIS SO. CO. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020