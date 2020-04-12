St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Eric J. Wierschem Obituary

Wierschem, Eric J.

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Dear husband of Denise Wierschem (nee Lamm); loving dad of Lauren (Jamieson) Wishman; dear PaPa Eric of Devin and Nathan; dear brother of Kurt (Arlene) Wierschem; brother-in-law of Jerry (Penny) Lamm; uncle, cousin and friend.

Recently retired from Pipefitters Local 562.

Services: Private visitation and service at KUTIS SO. CO. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020
