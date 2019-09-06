Stange, Eric Siegfried

On Sunday, September 1, 2019, Eric Siegfried Stange suddenly passed away at the age of 61. Eric was the beloved and cherished husband of Sharon Klaric Stange and the devoted and loving father of Eric Jr, Andrew and Peter. Eric was the dear son of Elizabeth and Siegfried Stange, dear son-in-law of the late Matilda and Matt Klaric, dear brother of Kurt and Kris (Shelly) Stange, dear brother-in-law of Mary and Matthew Klaric and Kathryn and Veroljub Chkautovich, dear uncle of Adam and Sofia Chkautovich, Matthew (Amanda) and Kevin Klaric, Jacob, Nicholas and Samuel Stange, dear great uncle of Rachel, Allison and Emily Klaric, dear cousin, mentor and friend to many.

Eric was born in Santa Monica, California on July 24, 1958. He grew up in Palos Verdes, California until 1969 when his family moved to Saint Louis, Missouri. Eric graduated from Parkway West High School (Class of 1976) and The University of Virginia (Class of 1980).Eric most recently served as Senior Managing Director for Accenture Federal Services leading the Defense Sales team. He started his career with Accenture (formerly Andersen Consulting) in 1980, and held various leadership positions including Saint Louis Office Managing Director and CEO of Accenture Federal Services (formerly Accenture National Security Services).Eric was active in the Saint Louis Priory School Fathers' Club and served on the National Children's Cancer Society Board of Directors, The Sheldon Arts Foundation Board, and The University of Virginia Jefferson Scholars Saint Louis region selection committee.Eric was known for his quick wit, warm smile, gentle and kind manner, natural leadership ability, and his insightful helpfulness to his family, friends, peers and those who sought his guidance. Eric enjoyed art, history, music, sports, swimming and travel. Most of all, Eric enjoyed the precious times he spent with his treasured family at home and on their adventures. Eric will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Services: Visitation will be Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home 12444 Olive Boulevard Saint Louis, Missouri 63141. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 9, at Saint Anselm Catholic Church 530 S. Mason Road Saint Louis, Missouri 63141. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Louis Priory School, National Children's Cancer Society, The Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries, or Saint Louis Croatian Junior Tamburitzans.

