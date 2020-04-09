Leisenring, Erica B.

died at age 68 on April 7, 2020, surrounded by family at her home in St. Louis. The cause was cancer. Daughter of the late Edward Barnes Leisenring; she is survived by her mother, Julia Bissell Leisenring of Berwyn,

Pennsylvania, her husband, Robert Sears, sons Ned (Lucy) and Henry (Toni) Sears, and brothers Ted (Lindsay) and John (Stephanie) Leisenring.

Services: Plans for a celebration of Erica's life will be announced at a later date. Contributions in Erica's memory may be made to the St. Louis Public Library Foundation.

A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE