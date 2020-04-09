Erica B. Leisenring

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erica B. Leisenring.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Leisenring, Erica B.

died at age 68 on April 7, 2020, surrounded by family at her home in St. Louis. The cause was cancer. Daughter of the late Edward Barnes Leisenring; she is survived by her mother, Julia Bissell Leisenring of Berwyn,

Pennsylvania, her husband, Robert Sears, sons Ned (Lucy) and Henry (Toni) Sears, and brothers Ted (Lindsay) and John (Stephanie) Leisenring.

Services: Plans for a celebration of Erica's life will be announced at a later date. Contributions in Erica's memory may be made to the St. Louis Public Library Foundation.

A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.