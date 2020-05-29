Tullmann, Erlene Virginia 83, passed away on May 21, 2020. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri, to June Reese (101 years old) and the late Earl Reese on July 15, 1936. Loving wife of the late David L. Tullmann. Dearest mother to Davonna (Kevin) Glass. Loving grandmother to Bryan (Brett) Lutz, Danny (Mandy) Lutz, Jamie (Brandon) Weir, and Taylor Tullmann. Adoring great-grandmother to Owen Lutz, Aaron Lutz, and Sadie Lutz. Dear sister to Jerry Reese and the late Ronald Reese. Erlene is preceded in death by son Daniel Tullmann and granddaughter Alexa Tullmann. Services: Her ashes will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery at a later date, followed by a celebration of Life.



