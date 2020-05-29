Erlene Virginia Tullmann
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Erlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tullmann, Erlene Virginia 83, passed away on May 21, 2020. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri, to June Reese (101 years old) and the late Earl Reese on July 15, 1936. Loving wife of the late David L. Tullmann. Dearest mother to Davonna (Kevin) Glass. Loving grandmother to Bryan (Brett) Lutz, Danny (Mandy) Lutz, Jamie (Brandon) Weir, and Taylor Tullmann. Adoring great-grandmother to Owen Lutz, Aaron Lutz, and Sadie Lutz. Dear sister to Jerry Reese and the late Ronald Reese. Erlene is preceded in death by son Daniel Tullmann and granddaughter Alexa Tullmann. Services: Her ashes will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery at a later date, followed by a celebration of Life.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved