Gurule, O.S.F. Sister Erlinda

Fortified With The Sacraments Of Holy Mother Church. Beloved daughter of the late Maclovio and Nestora Gurule and a Franciscan Sister of Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

Services: A private interment will take place on Friday, July 3, 2020. There will be a Memorial Service and a Celebration of Sr. Erlinda's life at a later date. A service of the Hutchens Mortuary and Cremation Center.