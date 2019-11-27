|
Gaebler-Bratvogel, Erlynne A.
(nee Rau) asleep in Jesus, Saturday, November 23, 2019. Beloved wife of James E. Gaebler and the late Charles F. Bratvogel; dear mother of Cynthia (Keith) Putnam, Kenneth and Rodger (Barbara) Bratvogel; proud grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 6; dear sister of Elma Jane Kramer and Paul Rau; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at Lutheran Church of Webster Gardens (8749 Watson Rd., 63119) Saturday, November 30, 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Concordia Seminary or Lutheran Church of Webster Gardens appreciated. A SERVICE OF KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL (please see kutisfuneralhomes.com)
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2019