St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Erlynne Gaebler-Bratvogel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erlynne A. Gaebler-Bratvogel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erlynne A. Gaebler-Bratvogel Obituary

Gaebler-Bratvogel, Erlynne A.

(nee Rau) asleep in Jesus, Saturday, November 23, 2019. Beloved wife of James E. Gaebler and the late Charles F. Bratvogel; dear mother of Cynthia (Keith) Putnam, Kenneth and Rodger (Barbara) Bratvogel; proud grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 6; dear sister of Elma Jane Kramer and Paul Rau; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Lutheran Church of Webster Gardens (8749 Watson Rd., 63119) Saturday, November 30, 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Concordia Seminary or Lutheran Church of Webster Gardens appreciated. A SERVICE OF KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL (please see kutisfuneralhomes.com)

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erlynne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now