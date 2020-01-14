|
Hudson, Erma L.
(nee Redus) Sunday, January 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William Cletus Hudson; loving mother of Charlotte (Richard) Herling, Donna (Gary) Radford, Billy (Joel Turner) Hudson, James (Julie) Hudson, Evelyn (Rick) Schweickert, Marietta (John) Brown, Robert (Evelyn) Hudson and the late Bobby Hudson; dearest sister of Larry (Joyce) and the late J.R. (survived by Linda) Redus; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.
Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Wednesday, January 15, 12 p.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to appreciated.
Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020