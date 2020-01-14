St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Erma Hudson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erma L. Hudson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erma L. Hudson Obituary

Hudson, Erma L.

(nee Redus) Sunday, January 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William Cletus Hudson; loving mother of Charlotte (Richard) Herling, Donna (Gary) Radford, Billy (Joel Turner) Hudson, James (Julie) Hudson, Evelyn (Rick) Schweickert, Marietta (John) Brown, Robert (Evelyn) Hudson and the late Bobby Hudson; dearest sister of Larry (Joyce) and the late J.R. (survived by Linda) Redus; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Wednesday, January 15, 12 p.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to appreciated.

Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now