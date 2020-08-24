Hogan, Ermajean Margaret

(nee Reed) of Saint Charles, MO, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of 62 years to Joseph Hogan; cherished daughter of the late Eugene and Marcella Reed; devoted mother of Kelly (John) Mica and the late Jeffrey (Jeanne survives) Hogan. Ermajean is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 2 sisters. Memorial contributions may be made in Ermajean's honor to the American Heart Association or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 221 First Capitol Dr., St. Charles, MO. Contact (636) 946 7811 or Visit Baue.com for more information