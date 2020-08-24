1/1
Ermajean Margaret Hogan
Hogan, Ermajean Margaret

(nee Reed) of Saint Charles, MO, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of 62 years to Joseph Hogan; cherished daughter of the late Eugene and Marcella Reed; devoted mother of Kelly (John) Mica and the late Jeffrey (Jeanne survives) Hogan. Ermajean is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 2 sisters. Memorial contributions may be made in Ermajean's honor to the American Heart Association or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 221 First Capitol Dr., St. Charles, MO. Contact (636) 946 7811 or Visit Baue.com for more information




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay
St. Charles, MO 63301
(636) 946-7811
