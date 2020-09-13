Stapf, Ernald "Ernie"

of St. Louis, MO, passed away at home September 7, 2020 at the age of 90. He was the son of Charles and May Louise Stapf (nee Klarkowski). Ernie grew up in Maplewood, joined the Marine Corps in 1950 and served in the Korean War, then later joined the Marine Corps Reserves.

He was a hard worker, on the 32 acre farm he and Betty had over 20 years in Ballwin, and his job as a cement finisher, often pointing out jobs he did along the highway, as well as Busch Stadium. Ernie was proud of his woodworking skills, as evident in the furniture, jewelry boxes and grandfather clocks he made. Also, he was a world traveler going to Australia, New Zealand, Germany and Italy to name a few. Later he spent over 15 years in Venice, FL where he grafted citrus trees, did carpentry jobs for the Unity Church and was a proud member of the Shriners. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. Ernie was preceded in death by his former wife, Betty Lou Stapf, his parents and siblings, Lorraine Key, Adele Brown, Dolores Gillam and Charles "Sonny" Stapf. He was known by all who knew him as a 'colorful character' with a big smile who expressed himself usually unfiltered.

Services: At Ernie's request, no services will be held. Schrader Funeral Home will handle the cremation and he will be laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life with family members.