Tuttrow, Ernest E. Jr.

entered into eternal rest on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

Ernie was the beloved husband of Patricia A. Etling-Tuttrow; dear husband of the late Judith (nee' Hager) Tuttrow; precious brother of Mary Evelyn Taylor; dear uncle of Wesley K. Taylor, Mary (Dwayne) Miller, and John, Michael, and Christine Renner; and a dear friend and neighbor to so many throughout his life. We must mention he was a special "dad" to Cuddle Bear.

Services: Visitation will be Wednesday, January 29 from 4-8 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa, 63109. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, January 30 at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Presbyterian Church, 601 Claymont Drive, Ballwin, MO 63021. Interment with Full Military Honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ernie's memory to the or the Humane Society of Missouri are greatly appreciated. For more info see www.hoffmeistercolonial.com