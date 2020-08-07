Gonzalez, Ernest

Ernie passed peacefully at home on August 4, 2020. He leaves behind a son, Thomas, and a grand-daughter, Shelly. Ernie was born on November 11, 1934 to Margaret Weindel and Ernest Gonzalez. He grew up in St. Louis with his mother, sister Jessie, and step-father Howard Caldwell, all of whom preceded him in death. Ernie joined the Air Force in 1952 and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct medal. Well into his 70s, Ernie could be found dancing the night away in venues around St. Louis. To Ernie, life was a party, and he did his best to celebrate it.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel 10151 Gravois Monday August 10, 11:30 AM. Interment JB National Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00-6:00 PM.