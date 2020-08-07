1/1
Ernest Gonzalez
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gonzalez, Ernest

Ernie passed peacefully at home on August 4, 2020. He leaves behind a son, Thomas, and a grand-daughter, Shelly. Ernie was born on November 11, 1934 to Margaret Weindel and Ernest Gonzalez. He grew up in St. Louis with his mother, sister Jessie, and step-father Howard Caldwell, all of whom preceded him in death. Ernie joined the Air Force in 1952 and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct medal. Well into his 70s, Ernie could be found dancing the night away in venues around St. Louis. To Ernie, life was a party, and he did his best to celebrate it.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel 10151 Gravois Monday August 10, 11:30 AM. Interment JB National Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00-6:00 PM.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Funeral
11:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved