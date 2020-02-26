Head, Ernest Jack

85, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Kay Head; dear father of Jayme (Raoul) Campa and Stacy (David) Plocek; cherished grandfather of 5; proud great-grandfather of 2. Jack took great pride in being a teacher for Brentwood School District and St. Louis Community College. He established many lasting friendships with his students, parents, and fellow teachers. Our family would like to thank the entire Meramec Bluffs Community for showing never-ending compassion and kindness to Jack and Kay.

Services: Memorial service at Meramec Bluffs Chapel, 50 Meramec Trails Drive, Friday, February 28 at 11 a.m. Memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson's or , St. Louis Chapters.