Frattini, Ernest John
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Beloved husband of 64 years to Dorothy Frattini; loving father of Paul (Carol), John (Willa), Mark (Lori) and David (Suzanne) Frattini; dearest grandfather of Nicholas (Shannon), Benjamin, Alexa, Andrew, Juliana and Sophia; dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Ernest was a past commander of American Legion Post #179. He retired from Union Electric as an electrical engineer and is a member of the Society of Professional Engineers.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Monday, August 12, 9:30 a.m. to St. Mark Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 1-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2019