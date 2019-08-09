St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark Church
Ernest John Frattini Obituary

Frattini, Ernest John

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Beloved husband of 64 years to Dorothy Frattini; loving father of Paul (Carol), John (Willa), Mark (Lori) and David (Suzanne) Frattini; dearest grandfather of Nicholas (Shannon), Benjamin, Alexa, Andrew, Juliana and Sophia; dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Ernest was a past commander of American Legion Post #179. He retired from Union Electric as an electrical engineer and is a member of the Society of Professional Engineers.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Monday, August 12, 9:30 a.m. to St. Mark Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 1-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2019
