Rodgers, Ernest Lee passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Husband of the late Alice Thorpe Rodgers; Loving father of Chris (Ron) Steen, David (Cathy) Rodgers and Barry (Peggy) Rodgers. Dear grandfather of 6; Dear great-grandfather of 6. A WWII Veteran, served in the 116th Regiment, 29th Division. Member of Meridian #2 Masonic Lodge and the Oddfellows Lodge #5. Services: Memorial services will be held at a later date. Interment private family only at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Friends of Kids with Cancer or Dementia Society of America
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.