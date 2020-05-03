Ernest Lee Rodgers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodgers, Ernest Lee passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Husband of the late Alice Thorpe Rodgers; Loving father of Chris (Ron) Steen, David (Cathy) Rodgers and Barry (Peggy) Rodgers. Dear grandfather of 6; Dear great-grandfather of 6. A WWII Veteran, served in the 116th Regiment, 29th Division. Member of Meridian #2 Masonic Lodge and the Oddfellows Lodge #5. Services: Memorial services will be held at a later date. Interment private family only at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Friends of Kids with Cancer or Dementia Society of America


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Interment
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved